Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to Outperform

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.80). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 874 ($11.42).

WKP stock opened at GBX 832.50 ($10.88) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

