Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,200” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,839.50 ($37.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,773.80. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market cap of £65.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17 shares of company stock valued at $46,590.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

