Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,200” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,839.50 ($37.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,773.80. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market cap of £65.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
