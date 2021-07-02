Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €10.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

