Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 345.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.