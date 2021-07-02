Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE RCI opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 567,404 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.