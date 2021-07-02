Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,629 shares of company stock valued at $57,048,207 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

