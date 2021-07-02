Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

