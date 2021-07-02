Robert W. Baird Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 222.2% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Capri by 805.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Capri by 2,695.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Capri by 42.1% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

