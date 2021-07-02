RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.30

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.30 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 264949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.08.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.38. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -115.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

