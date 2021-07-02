Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.12. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The company has a market cap of $537.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $6,317,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.