Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

RCH opened at C$40.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$28.30 and a 1-year high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,216,097 shares in the company, valued at C$181,081,366.15. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

