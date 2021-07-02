RGM Capital LLC Buys 29,507 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for approximately 5.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $131,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

CSOD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

