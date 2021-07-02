Reviewing Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Bruker 9.63% 26.44% 8.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.65 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Bruker $1.99 billion 5.83 $157.80 million $1.35 56.68

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Talis Biomedical and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bruker 1 3 4 0 2.38

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.71%. Bruker has a consensus price target of $63.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.62%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves academic and government research customers; pharmaceutical and biotechnology, diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and other industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; academic institutions and medical schools; contract research organizations; nonprofit and for-profit forensics, and environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories; agriculture, food, and beverage safety laboratories; hospitals and government departments; agencies; raw material manufacturers; and other businesses involved in materials analysis through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

