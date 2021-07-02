Resource Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,291. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.