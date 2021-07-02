Resource Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Resource Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.88. 784,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

