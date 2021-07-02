Resource Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Resource Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.4% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.01. 10,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

