Resource Management LLC Buys 9,761 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 261,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,581,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.