Resource Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 336,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,361,900. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

