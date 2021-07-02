Resource Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,007,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 687,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.81. 132,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

