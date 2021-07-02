REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0538 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 12% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $79,042.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00169890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,316.73 or 1.00226780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

