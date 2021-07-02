ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
