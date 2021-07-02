ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

