Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,783,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $20,107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $10,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

