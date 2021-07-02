Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Price Tops $0.0004 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $165,569.34 and $66,375.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00169605 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.36 or 1.00320012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,068,571 coins and its circulating supply is 385,179,393 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

