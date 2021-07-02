Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO stock opened at €35.61 ($41.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.44. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

