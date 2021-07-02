Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $20.61 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

