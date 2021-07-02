Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,100 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.34% of City Office REIT worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $131,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

