Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Lakeland Industries worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.17 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

