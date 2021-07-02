Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,954 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNOP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNOP. B. Riley increased their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $652.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

