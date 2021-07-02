Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,309,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,783,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

