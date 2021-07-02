Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.38 Million Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.77% of Utah Medical Products worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,831,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of UTMD opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

