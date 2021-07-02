Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.21 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 65.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

NYSE RY opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

