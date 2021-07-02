Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REMYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

