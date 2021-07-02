Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,046.89 ($26.74).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($25.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,887.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,965.50 ($25.68). The stock has a market cap of £37.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.09.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

