Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,235 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,065.22 ($26.98).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,887.41. The firm has a market cap of £38.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,976 ($25.82).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

