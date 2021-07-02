Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

NYSE RS opened at $152.92 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.49.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

