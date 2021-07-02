Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.