Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

