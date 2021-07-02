Refinable Market Capitalization Tops $9.71 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $805,485.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00127472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00168013 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,222.67 or 0.99898069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.