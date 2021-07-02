Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,227.37 or 0.99841106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000961 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

