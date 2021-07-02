Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com stock opened at $244.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.84. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $73,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,995,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

