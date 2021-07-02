RED Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. RED has a total market capitalization of $599,920.44 and $16,527.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00403457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

