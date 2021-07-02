Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -300.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

