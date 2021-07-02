Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Vale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,232,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vale by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,169 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 483,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,701,356. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

