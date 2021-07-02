Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,000.00.

RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

