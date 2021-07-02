Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Up 94.8% in June

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RCHG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 56,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,796,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,089,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,745,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,076,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

