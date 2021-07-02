ReapChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $342,917.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $342,917.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

