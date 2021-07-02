Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $447.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $443.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.52 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 163,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.