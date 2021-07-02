Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after buying an additional 108,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,734. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

