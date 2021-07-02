Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE COP traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $62.47. 213,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

