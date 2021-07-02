Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$547.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.78 and a 52-week high of C$18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

